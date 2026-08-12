Scroll down this page to see the Disney Store's Back to School Sale, where you can save up to 40% off with our promo code "STYLE". It applies to backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, and stationery kits. These features characters like Spider-Man, Stitch, Frozen, and Disney Princess. For example, the Spider-Man Backpack drops to $26 from $37, and the Spider-Man Lunch Box is $19, down from $27. The sale also covers coordinating stainless steel water bottles and stationery kits, so shoppers can outfit a full back-to-school set in a single theme. Deal ends August 29. Shop Now at Disney Store