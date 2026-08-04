This McDonald's bag backpack is $15 at eBay. You'd pay at least $21 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
-
Published 8/4/2026
-
Popularity: 5/5
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save $10 off the $25 list price for a travel backpack which suits light packers, carry-on travelers, or anyone who needs a compact bag for day trips without committing to a larger pack. Apply coupon code "MNLMUVJ3" to save. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dedicated padded laptop compartment for added protection
- Water-resistant 600D twill construction
- Breathable mesh back with padded adjustable shoulder straps
- 180° zippered opening for easier airport security screening
- Waist buckle for added stability
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Costco's backpack and bag sale spans everyday brands like adidas and PUMA up to travel-focused names like Samsonite and Baggallini. The adidas Classic Backpack (pictured) is $28 after a $5 discount. Several Baggallini anti-theft bags with RFID-protected pockets are also part of the lineup, priced between $40 and $60. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 9. Buy Now at Costco
- Prices range from about $20 to $180 across the sale
- Brands include adidas, PUMA, Nike, Samsonite, and Baggallini
- Options include travel backpacks, hiking packs, totes, and crossbody bags
- Several Baggallini styles feature anti-theft, RFID-protected pockets
- Laptop backpacks and packing cube sets are included in the lineup
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay has a range of Yamaha home audio gear discounted up to 40% off, including receivers, CD players, and outdoor speakers in refurbished, open-box, and brand new condition. The Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver is available for as little as $159, down from $219.95, while the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-channel receiver drops to $662 from a $1,099.95 list price. All items ship from an authorized Yamaha seller with free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
Sign In or Register