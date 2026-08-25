Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down tailgating essentials across grills, coolers, chairs, canopies, and drinkware. The Camp Chef GridIron 36" Griddle is $349.98, down from $699.99, and DSG canopies and coolers are also discounted as store-exclusive items. Popular drinkware brands like Stanley, YETI, and HYDROJUG are included as well, covering most of what's needed for game day. We've pictured the DSG 10'x10' Quick Lift Straight Leg Canopy for $99.98 ($20 off). ScoreCard members get free shipping on orders of $49 or more (it's free to join). Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Chairs, grills, coolers, canopies, and tailgate games included
- Camp Chef GridIron 36" Griddle marked down to $349.98 from $699.99
- Blackstone Iron Forged 36" Griddle with Hood available at $599.99
- Drinkware from Stanley, YETI, Owala, and HYDROJUG included
- DSG canopies, coolers, and jugs included at exclusive DICK'S pricing
-
Published 20 min ago
Tractor Supply Co. has marked down a range of kayaks, including several Lifetime and Field & Stream models built for fishing. The Lifetime 10 ft. Tioga Angler Sit-on-Top Fishing Kayak with Paddle is $249.99, down from $349.99, while the Lifetime 6.5 ft. Dash Youth Sit-on-Top Kayak drops to $69.99 from $119.99. Several models save shoppers up to $100. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Lifetime, Field & Stream, and youth kayak options included
- Sit-on-top and fishing kayak styles available
- Sizes range from 6.5 ft. to 12 ft.
- Savings of up to $100 off select models
- Free delivery and in-store pickup options on select items
Woot's knife sale spans Benchmade, Spyderco, CRKT, and Kershaw, covering everyday carry folders, fixed blades, and outdoor knives. The Spyderco Military 2 Pocket Knife stands out at $187.99, down from $314, while several Benchmade Bugout and CRKT Provoke models are also discounted. Prices and markdowns vary by knife, with some Kershaw options offered without a listed discount. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting gear, with items like the Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Tent at $90, down from $271, and the Columbia Women Konos TRS Shoe at $34, down from $115. The sale also includes outdoor apparel from Mountain Hardwear, travel packs from Cotopaxi, and fishing rods from Ugly Stik and Dobyns. This deal ends August 29 at 1:00 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Camping gear including tents, cots, and sleeping pads
- Outdoor apparel and footwear from Mountain Hardwear and Columbia
- Travel packs and backpacks from Cotopaxi and JanSport
- Fishing rods and combos from Ugly Stik, Dobyns, and Pflueger
- Camping chairs, loveseats, and canopy tents
- Hunting and shooting accessories including scopes, vests, and ear protection
At $9.99, this camping stove has reached Amazon's lowest-ever price. It comes with a carry case, butane adapter tips, and two emergency blankets included. It folds down for compact storage and runs on butane canisters, which the listing notes are lighter than propane models. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boils 34 oz. of water in 3 to 5 minutes
- Runs on butane gas canisters with piezo ignition and knob flame control
- Stainless steel construction, folds down for compact storage
- Includes a carry case, butane adapter tips, and 2 emergency blankets
- Measures 2.8"L x 3.5"W x 3.2"H
- Maximum output of 13,000 BTUs
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section covers marked-down clothing, shoes, and gear from brands like Nike, adidas, HOKA, Brooks, and Under Armour. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
Sign In or Register