Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down tailgating essentials across grills, coolers, chairs, canopies, and drinkware. The Camp Chef GridIron 36" Griddle is $349.98, down from $699.99, and DSG canopies and coolers are also discounted as store-exclusive items. Popular drinkware brands like Stanley, YETI, and HYDROJUG are included as well, covering most of what's needed for game day. We've pictured the DSG 10'x10' Quick Lift Straight Leg Canopy for $99.98 ($20 off). ScoreCard members get free shipping on orders of $49 or more (it's free to join). Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods