eBay is offering 15% off select handbags with promo code "LUXEFASHION", covering luxury names like Prada, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta. Many of the eligible bags are pre-owned and come with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee and free shipping. This deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
At adidas, promo code "DN15" brings this adidas Cross Body Bag down to $28. This is a $10 drop from its original price. It has a saddle bag shape with a prominent buckle and reflective accents, plus an adjustable strap and zippered closure for securing items. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Saddle bag silhouette with a prominent buckle detail
- Reflective accents for added visibility
- Adjustable shoulder strap for a customizable fit
- Secure zipper closure
This Champion Method Cross Body Bag is now just $8.99 at Target, a great deal for back-to-school shoppers. You'd normally pay $15 for this model. The bag includes a removable, adjustable strap along with front, back, and interior pockets for organizing everyday items. Shipping is free over $35 or you can choose free pickup at select locations. Buy Now at Target
- Removable, adjustable strap for cross-body wear
- Front zipper pocket
- Back slip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Mini locker loop
- Embroidered logo
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning new and pre-owned pieces across collections like Seamaster, Speedmaster, and Constellation. Highlights include a New Omega Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond 007 watch at $10,085, down from $11,300, and an Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon at $10,989, down from $14,400. Every listing in the sale comes with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee and free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
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