Walmart · 1 hr ago
Design House 31" Single Bowl Granite Vanity Top w/ Rectangular Basin
$158 $198
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge over $300. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Golden Sand
  • three 4" centerset faucet and backsplash mounting straight holes
  • ceramic bowl
  • measures 31" x 22"
  • Model: 563163
