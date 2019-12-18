Open Offer in New Tab
Dell XPS Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13.3" Laptop
$800 $1,600
free shipping

That's $800 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Newegg via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: XPS9370-7002
