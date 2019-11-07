New
Dell Vostro 5000 9th-Gen. i5 6-Core Desktop PC w/ 256GB SSD
$569 $999
That's $30 less than we saw three weeks ago, $430 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav5090w10ph0105
