That's $30 less than we saw three weeks ago, $430 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Save $120 on a range of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
It's another $10 drop to the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's a savings of $209 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $473 off, a $143 drop since September, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, peripherals, and more. Shop Now at HP
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $324 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $340 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $718 off list – a little better than half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $999 off list – exactly half-price for this workstation laptop, and a $310 drop since September. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's a $90 drop from our last mention and an all-time low. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $250 off and $80 less than an almost identical model we listed last week. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $10 under our September mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today of $45.) Buy Now at Staples
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $208 off list and the best deal we could find. (It's also a $22 drop since April.)
Update: The price has increased to $149.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
