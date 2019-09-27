New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3470 Coffee Lake i3 Quad Small Desktop PC
$429 $785
free shipping

That's $42 under our June mention, $356 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad core processor
  • 8GB memory
  • 1TB storage
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3470w10ps302r3
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i3 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register