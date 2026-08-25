Dell Refurbished has a wide range of desktops available at 35% off via "DESKTOP35". You can choose among Mini Tower, Small Form Factor, and Micro chassis styles across the OptiPlex 3000, 5000, and 7000 series, with configurations running up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 512 GB of storage. Each unit is graded by cosmetic condition. Free shipping also applies. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- OptiPlex 3000, 5000, and 7000 series desktops in Mini Tower, Small Form Factor, and Micro chassis styles
- 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processor options
- Configurations with 8 GB to 16 GB of memory and 256 GB to 512 GB SSD storage
- Preloaded with 64-bit Windows 11 Pro
- Graded by cosmetic condition, A or B, with limited quantities per unit
Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Costco is offering discounts of up to $700 on a range of Intel-powered gaming desktops and laptops. Deals include the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop at $999.99 and the MSI Aegis R2 AI desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card at $2,999.99. The lineup spans budget-friendly desktops to high-end gaming laptops from brands like ASUS ROG Strix, HP HyperX OMEN, and MSI. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Costco
- Gaming desktops and laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 graphics
- Options with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 15.3" to 18"
- All models run Windows 11
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Small form factor chassis
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB up to 1 TB SSD storage options
- 64-bit Windows 11 Pro included
- Available with Nvidia Quadro graphics on select models
Dell Refurbished has marked down up to 51% off several Latitude laptops, including a Latitude 7340 Touch at $449, down from $899. Plus, get an extra 40% off via coupon code "B2S40SALE". (Offers labeled "Hot Deal" and extra warranties are excluded from the coupon.) Another Latitude 5440 with 32 GB of memory drops to $579 from $1,169. Selection spans Latitude, XPS, and Vostro models with a range of processors, memory, and storage configurations, plus both Windows 10 Pro and Windows 11 Pro options. Free shipping applies. A 100-day Dell warranty applies. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Latitude, XPS, and Vostro models across 13" to 16" screen sizes
- Configurations with Intel Core i3, i5, i7, and Core Ultra processors
- Memory options from 8 GB to 32 GB
- SSD storage options from 256 GB to 512 GB
- Windows 10 Pro and Windows 11 Pro options available
- Graded A or B for cosmetic condition
Dell Refurbished has several configurations of its Dell Latitude 5420 on sale, with prices starting at $369 for a Grade B touchscreen model. Other options include a Grade A build with 16 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $509. All are refurbished with 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors and 14" FHD displays, running Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors
- 14" FHD (1920 x 1080) displays, some with touchscreen
- 8 GB to 16 GB of memory
- 256 GB to 512 GB SSD storage
- Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro
- Cosmetic grade A or B condition
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