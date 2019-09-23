New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop PC
$1,115 $1,715
free shipping

That's $600 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $16 less in July. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Coupon code "SAVE35" bags this price
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Radeon Pro WX 3100 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctopt3630us3
  • Expires 9/23/2019
