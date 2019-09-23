New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 5540 Whiskey Lake Core i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$1,519 $2,463
free shipping

That is $944 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9400H 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop554015us2
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register