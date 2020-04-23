Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 3500 Whiskey Lake i3 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$669 $1,113
free shipping

That's a savings of $444 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 8th gen Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • 15.6" (1920x1080) anti-glare display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s044l350015us
