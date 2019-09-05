New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 3.0GHz 6-Core SFF PC w/ 3-Year ProSupport
$749 $1,182
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3430 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 3GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC bundled with 3 Years of ProSupport for $749 with free shipping. That's $433 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8500 3GHz Coffee Lake 6-Core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Radeon Pro WX 2100 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctopsff3430us2ps
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Business Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register