Walmart · 31 mins ago
Defender 2K Wireless 4-Channel 1TB Security System w/ 4 Cameras
$270 $580
free shipping

That's $117 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • remote viewing
  • 2K (4 Megapixel) resolution
  • IP67 weatherproof cameras
  • night vision
  • Model: W2K1T4B4
