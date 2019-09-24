New
DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Compact Brushless 1/4" Impact Driver
$120 $159
pickup at Sears

That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $6.25 shipping fee.
Features
  • built-in LED light with 20 second delay
  • 20-volt MAX 1.5Ah battery
  • includes charger and soft case
  • Model: DCF787C1
