That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Sears
Save on over 100 power tools. Shop Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $106 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $291. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the DeWalt Air Chisel Hammer for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $67 under the lowest price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
It's the best price we've seen and $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $62. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on new and refurbished lawnmowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears
That's a low by $60 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Sears
That's $146 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears
Update your kitchen appliances, shop new tools, get an air-conditioner for next summer, and more in this savings event. Shop Now at Sears
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most charge $23 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less in July. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find now by $8, although we saw this for $6 less in July. Buy Now at Amazon
