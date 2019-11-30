Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 25 mins ago
DeWalt 20V 9-Tool Combo Kit
$400 $850
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $94 and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • See this price at final checkout.
Features
  • compact 1/2" drill
  • reciprocating saw
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
  • LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
  • cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
  • 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
  • Model: DCK940D2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register