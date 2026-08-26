DSW's men's clearance section spans boots, sneakers, sandals, and dress shoes, with prices starting around $25. Brands like adidas, Skechers, and Timberland are included. We've pictured the Reebok Men's Classic Nylon Sneaker for $49.98 ($10 off). DSW VIP members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Buy Now at DSW
- Includes boots, sneakers, sandals, and dress shoes for men
- Prices start under $25 on select styles
- Brands include adidas, Skechers, Timberland, Crown Vintage, and Nunn Bush
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Published 8 min ago
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
DSW's back-to-school sale covers a wide range of brands, including up to 40% off Nike and adidas, and up to 30% off New Balance, Birkenstock, Crocs, Reebok, HEYDUDE, and PUMA. Shoppers can also buy one pair of shoes and get 50% off a second qualifying pair, both in stores and online. Shipping is free. Shop Now at DSW
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