DSW's back-to-school sale covers a wide range of brands, including up to 40% off Nike and adidas, and up to 30% off New Balance, Birkenstock, Crocs, Reebok, HEYDUDE, and PUMA. Shoppers can also buy one pair of shoes and get 50% off a second qualifying pair, both in stores and online. Shipping is free. Shop Now at DSW
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Published 19 min ago
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Woot's running shoe sale spans Brooks, Altra, and Saucony, with styles like the Saucony Shadow 6000 Moc marked down to $62.99 from $210. An extra 20% off is applied at checkout automatically, and new customers get an extra 30% off on top of the listed prices. The selection covers everything from road-running staples like the Brooks Ghost to trail shoes like the Altra Lone Peak. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Brooks, Altra, and Saucony running shoes included
- Men's, women's, and unisex styles available
- Road, trail, and stability running shoes in the mix
- Extra 20% off applied at checkout, no coupon needed
- New customers get an extra 30% off at checkout
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