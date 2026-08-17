DSW's Clearance sale covers thousands of styles for women, men, and kids, with prices cut by up to 50% off. Plus, take an extra 10% off via code "BESTPICK". Coupon ends August 19. Shipping is free. Shop Now at DSW
- Shoes for women, men, and kids
- Includes sneakers, sandals, and boots
- Brands include Birkenstock, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, and Kelly & Katie
- Shop by price tiers under $30, under $50, or under $75
- Extra 10% off select clearance styles
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get these Skechers Go Walk Flex Ultra Slip-In Shoes, with prices starting from $29. It's the best deal we've seen for these shoes. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
DSW's back-to-school sale covers a wide range of brands, including up to 40% off Nike and adidas, and up to 30% off New Balance, Birkenstock, Crocs, Reebok, HEYDUDE, and PUMA. Shoppers can also buy one pair of shoes and get 50% off a second qualifying pair, both in stores and online. Shipping is free. Shop Now at DSW
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