Aimed at kids and beginners who want a low-stakes entry into drone flying, this quad includes headless mode (no need to orient the drone before flying) and an emergency stop, which make it more forgiving for new pilots. At $49, that's $21 off the $70 list price, and the two batteries plus carrying case add some practical value to the bundle. Apply coupon code "AFOWEPLC" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon