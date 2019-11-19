Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
CyberPower AMD Ryzen 5 6-Core Gaming Desktop w/ 4GB GPU
$499 $620
free shipping

That's a savings of $121 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2GHz 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB graphics card
  • keyboard & mouse
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GMA8988W
