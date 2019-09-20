New
StackSocial · 46 mins ago
Culture Audio V1 Active Noise-Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones
$100 $200
free shipping

That's a savings of $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
Features
  • 320hm impedance
  • at least 15 hours of battery life per full charge
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • micro USB charging cable
  • 40mm neodymium speakers
  • Model: CLTV1BLK
↑ less
Buy from StackSocial
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/20/2019
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones StackSocial Private Label Brands
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register