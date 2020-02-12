Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker
$50 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $59. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon and Home Depot match
Features
  • 5-setting browning control
  • Ready-to-bake and ready-to-eat indicator lights
  • Nonstick baking plates
  • Model: WAF-V100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Cuisinart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register