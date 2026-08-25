As one of its daily deals, Lowe's offers the Craftsman V20 RP 2-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit for $99. That's a savings of $140. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes two 20-volt Max brushless tools
- Two batteries and a charger included
- Comes with a soft carrying case
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Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
We've pictured the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Compact Fixed Base Router and 5" Random Orbit Sander, which is $79 at The Home Depot, down from $158. Both tools run on the same RYOBI ONE+ 18V battery system, which includes over 300 compatible tools. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a compact fixed base router and a 5" random orbit sander
- Runs on RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries
- Compatible with over 300 ONE+ tools that use the same battery
- Tools only, battery and charger not included
This Senix combo kit is $100 off the regular price of $219, and it's also cheaper than the $219 it currently costs at Amazon. The set bundles a string trimmer, leaf blower, and hedge trimmer with two batteries and a charger included. Buy Now at Best Buy
Home Depot offers the DeWalt Atomic 20V Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit for $249. That's $50 off. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes ATOMIC 20V MAX brushless hammer drill and impact driver
- Comes with a 5.0 Ah battery and a 2.0 Ah battery
- Impact driver delivers 1,825 in-lbs. of torque and 3,250 rpm
- Hammer drill has a compact 6.5" tool head length
- Includes charger and kit bag for storage
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
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