Sears · 25 mins ago
Craftsman Mach Series 11-Piece Screwdriver and Bit Set
$11
pickup at Sears

That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.25 shipping charge.
  • retractable screw guide sleeve
  • Philips, slotted, & hex bits
  • attached bit caddie
  • Model: 44881
  • Published 25 min ago
