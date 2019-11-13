Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman Evolv 200-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
$58
pickup at Sears
Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $20.25 shipping fee.
Features
  • includes 72 sockets, 50 bits, 40 hex keys, 14 wrenches, 12 nut drivers, and more
  • 2 quick-release ratchets
  • 3/8" and 1/4" drives
  • inch & metric sizes
  • Model: 10026
