New
Sears · 23 mins ago
Craftsman Evolv 1/4" Drive 22-Piece Tool Set
$6 $25
pickup at Sears

That's $19 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • In-store pickup dodges the $6.25 shipping fee
Features
  • teardrop ratchet
  • 4" extension bar
  • 10 6-point standard sockets from 5/32" to 1/2"
  • 10 6-point metric sockets from 4mm to 13mm
  • Model: 98969
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register