Sears · 41 mins ago
Craftsman 8-Piece Metric Ratcheting Wrench Set
$26 $85
pickup at Sears

That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Sears

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee.
  • sizes ranging from 8mm to 18mm
  • ratcheting box end
  • full polish alloyed steel
  • Model: 22985
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
