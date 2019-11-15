Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 24 mins ago
Craftsman 7-Piece Universal Standard Ratcheting Set
$27 $60
pickup at Sears

That's tied with last month's mention, and is the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.25 shipping fee.
  • Set includes 5/16", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8" and 11/16" sizes
  • Model: 21028
