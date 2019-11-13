Open Offer in New Tab
Sears
Craftsman 58-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set with Storage Case
$30 $80
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.25 shipping charge.
Features
  • quick-release ratchet
  • 1/4" adapter
  • open-end wrenches
  • magnetic handle bit
  • Model: 20058
