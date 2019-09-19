New
Sears · 23 mins ago
Craftsman 48-Piece Impact Socket Set
$93 $240
pickup at Sears

That's $147 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • This item is available for in-store pickup at select locations.
Features
  • SAE & metric
  • 1/2" drive
  • black oxide finish
  • 6-point sockets in standard and deep lengths
  • plastic storage case
  • Model: 16548
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register