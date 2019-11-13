Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 165-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$70 $200
pickup at Sears

That's $5 under our mention from October, $130 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.25 shipping charge.
Features
  • includes a variety of sockets, driver bits, hex keys, and wrenches
  • Model: 36165
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register