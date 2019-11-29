Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 14 mins ago
Craftsman 14-Piece Screwdriver Set
$15 $33
pickup at Sears

That's $18 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • includes 8 Phillips and 6 slotted screwdrivers
  • alloy steel blades
  • ergonomic design
  • Model: 70558
