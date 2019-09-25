New
Sears · 54 mins ago
Craftsman 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$55 $140
pickup at Sears

That's the lowest price we could find by $22, although we saw it for $5 less in July. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Get this price via coupon code "SEARS5OFF50"
  • In-store pickup dodges the $8.25 shipping fee
Features
  • inch & metric 6-point sockets
  • 2 quick-release ratchets
  • alloy steel construction
  • 6" extension breaker bar
  • Model: 38108
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Leave a comment!

