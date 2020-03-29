Open Offer in New Tab
Build.com · 29 mins ago
Craftmade Single Light Integrated LED Mini Pendant
$197 $232
free shipping

It's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Build.com

Tips
  • It's available at this price in Matte Gold.
  • Apply coupon code "BIGDEAL" to drop the price to $196.77.
Features
  • 18-watt output
  • cord hung fixture
  • dimmable
  • Model: P816MG-LED
  • Code "BIGDEAL"
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
