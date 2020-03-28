Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $10 under our mention from three days ago, $20 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Save big on plenty of isolation-friendly crafts and hobbies. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Johanna Basford is the NYT best-seller of coloring books like The Secret Garden and Enchanted Forest. You don't have to be artistically-inclined and may be a great resource for the restless or even people who don't know how to park and can practice staying inside the lines. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by $13 for just the sewing machine alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Get discounts on models from brands such as Sceptre, LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on exercise equipment, fishing gear, bicycles, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $256 less than buying it directly from NordicTrack. Buy Now at Walmart
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
