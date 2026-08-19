At Amazon, get this 4-Piece Orthopedic Wedge Pillow Set for $40. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this wedge pillow set. Each pillow uses high-density memory foam and comes with a removable, machine-washable cover, and the set is designed to support the back and legs during recovery or rest. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set includes 4 memory foam wedge pillows
- High-density memory foam contours to the body
- Triangle wedge shape offers back and leg support
- Removable, machine-washable cover
- Foam expands fully within 72 hours of unpacking
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Ameena comforter set is $29.93, down from $100. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Available in all sizes at this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Reversible design with a floral pattern on one side and a stripe pattern on the other
- King set includes comforter, 2 shams, bed skirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
- King comforter measures 106" x 90"
- Medium warmth fill designed for year-round use
- Made of 100% polyester with a machine washable design
The Macy's Hotel Collection Bedding sale takes 30% off or more across comforter sets, sheets, duvet covers, and pillows. We've pictured the Hotel Collection Shadow Floral Queen Comforter Set for $109.93 ($440 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Final Sale items can't be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Macy's
- Comforter sets, sheet sets, and duvet covers included
- Egyptian cotton and Supima cotton sheet options available
- Down and down-alternative comforters and pillows included
- Mattress pads, toppers, and coverlet sets included
- Decorative pillows and throws included
This Marauder's Map tapestry throw blanket is $19, down from its $26 regular price. You'd pay $45 elsewhere. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 48" x 60"
- Made from 100% polyester
- Decorative fringe edges on all sides
- Weighs 1.5 lb.
- Officially licensed Harry Potter design
- Machine washable on delicate cycle
Get back-to-school-ready with the Dream Serenity Dorm in a Box for $14.72 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8". Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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