A ductless mini split heat pump handles both heating and cooling without requiring any existing ductwork, making it a practical fit for additions, garages, or rooms that were never tied into a central system. At $648, that's $252 off via coupon code "CWDC28". Deal ends August 14. Buy Now at cozeware.com
- 18,000 BTU cooling and heating capacity for up to 1250-sq ft.
- 20 SEER2 inverter system for reduced energy consumption
- Whole-room 4D airflow design for optimized air distribution
- WiFi and smartphone app control with voice assistant compatibility
- Operation as low as 32 dB in sleep mode
The Home Depot carries a wide range of portable air conditioners covering small bedrooms up to large open spaces over 700 sq. ft. Prices start around $221 for compact units and climb toward $680 for larger, feature-packed models with heating and dehumidifying functions. Several units are discounted, including one Edendirect model at $449.61, down 41% from $762.04. Shoppers can filter by room size, BTU rating, and features like built-in heaters or dehumidifiers to match a unit to their space. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Options range from small-room units cooling under 300 sq. ft. to extra-large units cooling over 700 sq. ft.
- Many models include dehumidifier and remote control functions
- Some units offer built-in heaters for year-round use
- Several models feature Wi-Fi connectivity for app or remote control
- Brands include Vissani, Frigidaire, LG, Whirlpool, Whynter, GE, Midea, Toshiba, and Airo Comfort
This refurbished GE portable air conditioner is priced at $162.99 today. A new unit goes for at least $335 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. A 90-day Woot warranty applies. Deal ends August 14th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- For rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
- Two cooling modes, two fan speeds, and a built-in dehumidifier
- Auto evaporation reduces the need to drain excess water
At eBay, get the refurb Hisense 8,000-BTU DOE Smart Portable Air Conditioner for $200. It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $30. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 8,000 BTU DOE/SACC rating (10,000 BTU ASHRAE)
- Dual-hose design w/ inverter technology
- 3-in-1 operation: cooling, dehumidifying, & fan modes
- App, remote, and touch controls with LED display
- Covers up to 350 sq. ft.
- Includes snap-together window kit for 25" to 50" wide windows
Serves as a fan, air cooler, humidifier, and air purifier in one compact unit, which makes it a reasonable pick for small rooms or personal desk use without the cost of a window AC. Apply coupon code "6WA7J7VB" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Powerful three-phase motor with atomizing humidification
- 4 fan speeds and 2 mist modes
- Remote control with 2-4-6 hour timing functions
- 1100ml tank with automatic low-water protection
- Compact ultra-portable design for easy transport
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