At $432, that's $168 off the $600 list price for a ductless mini split that both cools and heats, making it a reasonable option for a single room or garage where running ductwork isn't practical or cost-effective. Apply coupon code "98P0VLTM" to save. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi smart control with Alexa and app compatibility
- 4D air swing for multi-directional airflow
- 31dB sleep mode
- Inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling and heating
- 7-speed fan with 8 versatile operating modes
Covers rooms up to around 450-square feet and handles cooling, dehumidifying, and fan functions in one unit, which suits renters or anyone who can't install a window or central system. Apply coupon code "IOE69ZYY" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10,000 BTU cooling for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- Five versatile modes including cooling and dehumidifying
- Reusable washable mesh filter for cleaner air
- Programmable 24-hour timer for automated cooling
- Low-noise sleep mode with dimmed display lights
This 12,000-BTU mini split system is $391.49 at Walmart. That's a $59 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- For spaces up to 600 sq. ft.
- WiFi-enabled control via smartphone or with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 7 operating modes and 6 fan speeds
The Home Depot carries a wide range of portable air conditioners covering small bedrooms up to large open spaces over 700 sq. ft. Prices start around $221 for compact units and climb toward $680 for larger, feature-packed models with heating and dehumidifying functions. Several units are discounted, including one Edendirect model at $449.61, down 41% from $762.04. Shoppers can filter by room size, BTU rating, and features like built-in heaters or dehumidifiers to match a unit to their space. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Options range from small-room units cooling under 300 sq. ft. to extra-large units cooling over 700 sq. ft.
- Many models include dehumidifier and remote control functions
- Some units offer built-in heaters for year-round use
- Several models feature Wi-Fi connectivity for app or remote control
- Brands include Vissani, Frigidaire, LG, Whirlpool, Whynter, GE, Midea, Toshiba, and Airo Comfort
This refurbished GE portable air conditioner is priced at $162.99 today. A new unit goes for at least $335 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. A 90-day Woot warranty applies. Deal ends August 14th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- For rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
- Two cooling modes, two fan speeds, and a built-in dehumidifier
- Auto evaporation reduces the need to drain excess water
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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