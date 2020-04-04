Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Costway · 1 hr ago
Costway Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner Cooler Fan
$86 $120
free shipping

Costway offers its Costway Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner / Cooler for $95.95. Coupon code "DNEP23667" cuts it to $85.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

Tips
  • Performs best in hot/dry climates where humidity levels are less than 50%
  • To get this deal, use code "DNEP23667"
Features
  • Removable, washable air filter
  • 3 wind speed settings (low/middle/high) for optimal comfort
  • 2 ice-crystal boxes enhance cooling performance
  • Model: EP23667
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEP23667"
  • Expires 4/4/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Costway Costway
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register