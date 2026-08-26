Groupon exclusive! Join today + get a $40 Costco shop card. When purchasing either a Gold Star Membership for $65 or Executive Membership for $135, you'll also get a $40 digital Costco shop card. This offer is available to new members only, or those who haven't held a Costco membership in the past 18 months. Buy Now at Groupon Member program
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Harbor Freight's clearance section spans 87 items across categories like power tools, generators, and tool storage, with prices ranging from 47 cents for a craft magnet set up to $849.97 for a modular utility trailer. Deals in between include a BAUER 20V cordless impact driver kit for $59.97 and a PREDATOR 2000 Watt inverter generator for $574.97. Most items are limited to in-store stock, so availability varies by location. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Covers 87 items spanning power tools, hand tools, air tools, and generators
- WARRIOR 3" Screwdriver Bit Set, 36-Piece for $12.97
- BAUER 20V Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit with battery and charger for $59.97
- PREDATOR 2000 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $574.97
- HAUL-MASTER 2000 lb. Capacity Custom Modular Utility Trailer for $849.97
- Most items available in-store only with limited quantities
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This 6-month Cinemark Movie Club membership drops to $42 with promo code "TOGETHER", down from $65.94. Members get a free 2D movie ticket every month, which rolls over if unused, plus 20% off concessions and no online booking fees. Those perks make the monthly ticket credits stack up over the six-month term, especially for regular moviegoers who also buy snacks. Coupon ends December 31. Buy Now at Groupon Member program