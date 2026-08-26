At Groupon, new Costco members can sign up for an annual Costco Gold Membership for $65 or an Executive Membership for $130, and both will come with a free $40 Costco Shop Card. The Executive Membership adds a 2% annual reward on purchases, up to $1,250 a year, along with early shopping hours and member gas pricing. The shop card offer is limited to new members or those who haven't held a Costco membership in the past 18 months. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Groupon