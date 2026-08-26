At Groupon, new Costco members can sign up for an annual Costco Gold Membership for $65 or an Executive Membership for $130, and both will come with a free $40 Costco Shop Card. The Executive Membership adds a 2% annual reward on purchases, up to $1,250 a year, along with early shopping hours and member gas pricing. The shop card offer is limited to new members or those who haven't held a Costco membership in the past 18 months. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Groupon
- Gold Star Membership starts at $65 per year
- Executive Membership available for $130 per year
- Includes a $40 digital Costco Shop Card for qualifying new members
- Access to over 600 Costco warehouses in the U.S. and 900+ worldwide
- Includes a primary membership plus a household card
- Executive tier adds a 2% annual reward on qualified purchases, up to $1,250 a year
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Expires 8/30/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot's Patio Clearance sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, including umbrellas, gazebos, fire pits, hammocks, and porch swings. Some standouts include a California Umbrella outdoor chair pad set of 2 for $29.99 and an Astella 11' round tilting aluminum patio umbrella for $49.99, both marked as steep discounts off their reference prices. The sale spans furniture, shade structures, and yard accessories, making it worth a look for anyone stocking up on patio essentials ahead of next summer. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Harbor Freight's clearance section spans 87 items across categories like power tools, generators, and tool storage, with prices ranging from 47 cents for a craft magnet set up to $849.97 for a modular utility trailer. Deals in between include a BAUER 20V cordless impact driver kit for $59.97 and a PREDATOR 2000 Watt inverter generator for $574.97. Most items are limited to in-store stock, so availability varies by location. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Covers 87 items spanning power tools, hand tools, air tools, and generators
- WARRIOR 3" Screwdriver Bit Set, 36-Piece for $12.97
- BAUER 20V Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit with battery and charger for $59.97
- PREDATOR 2000 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $574.97
- HAUL-MASTER 2000 lb. Capacity Custom Modular Utility Trailer for $849.97
- Most items available in-store only with limited quantities
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-month Cinemark Movie Club membership drops to $42 with promo code "TOGETHER", down from $65.94. Members get a free 2D movie ticket every month, which rolls over if unused, plus 20% off concessions and no online booking fees. Those perks make the monthly ticket credits stack up over the six-month term, especially for regular moviegoers who also buy snacks. Coupon ends December 31. Buy Now at Groupon
Groupon's collectibles deals cover graded sports cards, gold-plated coins, and novelty two-dollar bills, with prices ranging from around $13 to $100. A Michael Jordan gem-mint 10 card set is $95.99, down from $199.95, while a set of Bicentennial 24K gold-plated coins runs $22.95. Shop Now at Groupon
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