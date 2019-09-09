New
Walmart · 30 mins ago
Cosco 6-Foot Centerfold Folding Table
$42 $47
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • available at this price in black
  • measures 72" x 29.5" x 29"
  • folds in the center for storage
  • Model: 14678BKH1
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tables Walmart Cosco
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register