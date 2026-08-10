Macy's Dining & Entertaining Sale covers dinnerware, flatware, glassware, and table linens from brands like Lenox, Noritake, Villeroy & Boch, and Waterford. We've pictured the Noritake Colorwave Coupe 16 Pc. Dinnerware Set for $128 ($192 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Dinnerware sets in various service sizes
- Flatware sets for 4, 8, or 12 place settings
- Glassware and barware including highball and wine glasses
- Table linens such as tablecloths and napkins
- Serveware including bowls and pitchers
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Expires 8/12/2026
Published 45 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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- 24 oz capacity
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- 20-oz. capacity per bowl
- Oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Home Sale covers a wide range of categories, from cookware and dinnerware to furniture, mattresses, and luggage. Shoppers can find sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Lenox, and Samsonite alongside small appliances from Dyson and Shark. Plus, promo code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select items (they are marked). We've pictured the Lacoste Home Solid Cotton Percale Sheet Set for $37 ($83 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Pickup is available on most orders, too. Oversize shipping fees may apply to larger items like furniture. This sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Bedding including comforters, sheets, and blankets
- Cookware sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, and Rachael Ray
- Furniture including sofas and mattresses
- Luggage and backpacks from Samsonite, Travelers Club, and Delsey Paris
- Dinnerware and flatware sets from Lenox, Noritake, and Spode
- Small appliances such as vacuums, blenders, and irons
Macy's Samsonite Sale covers luggage, backpacks, briefcases, and duffels with savings up to 73% off with promo code "HOME" (scroll down to see them). The lineup spans hardside spinners for check-in travel, slim laptop backpacks for daily commutes, and weekender bags for short trips, including several Macy's exclusive styles. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The coupon code is good through August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Hardside and softside spinner luggage in carry-on and check-in sizes
- Laptop backpacks and business briefcases
- Weekender duffels and travel totes
- Some styles are Macy's exclusives
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