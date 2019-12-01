Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Cooks 5-pc. Bakeware Set
$15 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney

That's $5 under yesterday's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Use code "JINGLE19" to get this discount.
  • Opt for same day pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or, ship to store pickup costs $3.95.
Features
  • non-stick
  • Model: J-30801B
  • Code "JINGLE19"
