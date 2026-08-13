Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Aven CSC Hoodie for $19.99. That's a $40 savings. Shipping is free for members, and it's free to sign up. Buy Now at Columbia
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Published 16 min ago
REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Trailmade Insulated Hoodie for $29.83. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Nordstrom Rack, this Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie costs just $20 in the pictured Dusty Cactus color. That's $11 cheaper than the best price we could find in any color at Amazon today. Shipping is free over $89 or you can pick the hoodie up at your local store (depending on your location). The cotton-rich fleece hoodie features a drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket, and the classic Swoosh logo on the chest. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Cotton-rich fleece construction
- 80% cotton, 20% polyester blend
- Drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket
- Machine washable, tumble dry
- 27" length in size Medium
- Classic Swoosh logo on chest
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team hoodies and sweatshirts across teams like Brazil, USMNT, Portugal, and Germany, with some pieces using promo code "SCHOOL" for an extra discount. Prices span from budget picks like the $30 youth FIFA World Cup 2026 Graphic Hoodie, up to $136 Nike Tech Fleece Windrunner jackets, covering brands such as Nike, adidas, and Puma. Most orders over $39 ship free. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Hoodies and sweatshirts for national teams including Brazil, USMNT, Mexico, Portugal, France, and more
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Puma, and Antigua
- Styles include full-zip, quarter-zip, and pullover hoodies
- Available for men, women, and kids
- Some items require promo code SCHOOL for the listed price
- Free shipping on orders over $39
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
Columbia's Members Week Sale spans jackets, fleece, shirts, pants, and footwear for men, women, and kids, with an extra 20% off for signed in members. (It's free to join.) Prices like the Men's Watertight II Jacket at $70, down from $100, and the Men's Canyonland Trail Long Sleeve T-Shirt for $22.40 for members ($18 savings). Shipping is free for members, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Columbia
- Jackets, fleece, shirts, and pants for men, women, and kids
- Shoes and sandals included in the sale
- Items with UPF 50+ sun protection
- Accessories like hats, mittens, and throws also discounted
- Extra 20% off select sale items for logged-in members
At Columbia, members can log in to get the Columbia Men's Firecamp Remesh Shoes for $43. That's $11 less than our mention from five days ago and the best deal we could find by $52. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Columbia
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Firecamp Remesh Shoe for $54. That's $36 below the original price. Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Buy Now at Columbia
- Mesh upper with webbing overlays for a lightweight fit
- Synthetic toe and heel cap for added protection
- TechLite midsole for cushioning and impact absorption
- Omni-Grip non-marking traction rubber outsole
- Designed for hiking
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