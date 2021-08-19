Columbia Web Specials: Up to 60% off

Save up to 60% off the original price with coupon code "AUG60". Grab discounts on select shirts, jackets, and shoes. Shop Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Over 1,400 items are on sale, with kids' clothing starting from $4.99, accsessories from $8.99, men's shirts from $12.99, and fleece from $32.50. Shop Now at Columbia
- Although the banner advertises discounts of up to 40% off, select styles are marked 50% off.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Pictured are the Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts for $29.99. ($35 off)
Apply coupon code "CNN20" to save on over 300 pairs, with prices starting from $40. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Coreracer Shoes for $36 after coupon ($14 off).
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
With over 100 pairs for men and women to choose from, prices start at $66. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
- Click on the "promo" tab to see all the items discounted.
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's RB3652 Sunglasses for $66 (most charge over $125).
Coupon code "AUGDEALS" takes an extra 20% off for a total of $40 under list. Buy Now at Columbia
- In several colors (Bright Indigo, Collegiate Navy pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's a savings of $13 off list per shirt. Buy Now at Columbia
- Discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Men's Finding T-shirt in Black (reg. $16.99).
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Coupon code "AUGDEALS" cuts it to the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Shark Heather or Carbon Heather.
- Greater Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "AUG60" to take a total of $27 off the list price Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Available in multiple colors (Columbia Grey Heather pictured).
- antimicrobial treatment
Sign In or Register