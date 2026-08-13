Groupon is offering AMC Yellow Ticket bundles with promo code "SHOWTIME" for extra savings on top of the listed discount. A two-ticket package drops to $24, while a four-ticket bundle with two regular popcorns and two regular drinks comes to $66. All options cover standard 2D admission at participating AMC locations outside of California, New York, and New Jersey. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at Groupon Member program
AMC Theatres is running a set of promotions tied to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including a collectible button for moviegoers on 8/1 and in-theatre concession collectibles starting 7/30 while supplies last. Fans can also grab a Webslinger Snack Pack with popcorn, drinks, and candy, catch the film in RealD 3D, or shop Spider-Man merchandise through AMC. Shop Now at GoFun
- Collectible button available for tickets to Spider-Man: Brand New Day on 8/1
- In-theatre concession collectibles available starting 7/30 while supplies last
- Webslinger Snack Pack includes a large popcorn, two large drinks or ICEEs, and two candies
- Movie available in RealD 3D at AMC
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise available in the AMC shop
This 6-month Cinemark Movie Club membership drops to $42 with promo code "TOGETHER", down from $65.94. Members get a free 2D movie ticket every month, which rolls over if unused, plus 20% off concessions and no online booking fees. Those perks make the monthly ticket credits stack up over the six-month term, especially for regular moviegoers who also buy snacks. Coupon ends December 31. Buy Now at Groupon Member program
Groupon is offering several Regal Cinemas deals, including a 3-month Regal Unlimited Movie Pass for unlimited 2D movies with no blackout dates. We've pictured the Regal Unlimited Movie Pass, which drops to $65.85 with promo code "UNLIMITED" and also includes 10% off food and drinks, free birthday popcorn, and early access to new screenings. Groupon also lists separate Regal ticket deals for premiere and premium formats at up to 35% off. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at Groupon Member program
Regal's Summer Movie Express brings family movie tickets down to $1 each, available Monday through Thursday from June 1 through August 13. Attendees also get $3 off a Dippin' Dots ice cream and a Snack Pack that includes popcorn, a junior drink, and fruit gummies. Buy Now at Regal Entertainment Group
This set of 6 officially licensed Michael Jordan cards is $89.49, down from $199.95. Every card in the set is graded Gem-Mint 10, and several feature 24KT gold detailing or basketball material textures. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Groupon Member program
This 6-card Kobe Bryant rookie set is $92.99, down from $196. Every card is graded Gem-Mint 10 and officially licensed by Fleer and Skybox, with some featuring 23KT gold leaf and individually numbered serials. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Groupon Member program
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