New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Chefman 4L Electric Mini Fridge
$33 $40
free shipping w/ $35

That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Target and Amazon match this price in Black, although Amazon will not have it in stock until October 4.
Features
  • Available in Black or White at this price
  • cooling and warming functions
  • fits up to 6 12-oz soda cans
  • Model: RJ48
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart Chefman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register