At Woot, get this ChefWave Milkmade Non-Dairy Milk Maker for $135 automatically at checkout. That's $75 less than what Best Buy currently charges. It offers 6 preset programs for making plant-based milks like almond, oat, soy, cashew, macadamia, and coconut, along with an auto-clean function and delay-start option for easier daily use. This deal ends September 2. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 6 preset programs for almond, oat, soy, cashew, macadamia, and coconut milk
- Digital touch control panel
- Auto-clean function and delay-start option
- Adjustable brew capacity of 10 oz. or 20 oz.
- Includes a glass pitcher for storage
- Comes with a recipe book
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Expires 9/3/2026
Published 54 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Woot's De'Longhi, Shark and Ninja Favorites sale covers a wide mix of kitchen and home appliances, mostly refurbished or factory reconditioned. Coffee and espresso machines from De'Longhi and Ninja start under $75, while Shark vacuums and robot vacuums run from around $93 to $180. A few items, like the Ninja R-ES601 Espresso Machine at $349.99, are discounted against a stated reference price rather than sold as refurbished stock. This deal ends September 4. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Patio Clearance sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, including umbrellas, gazebos, fire pits, hammocks, and porch swings. Some standouts include a California Umbrella outdoor chair pad set of 2 for $29.99 and an Astella 11' round tilting aluminum patio umbrella for $49.99, both marked as steep discounts off their reference prices. The sale spans furniture, shade structures, and yard accessories, making it worth a look for anyone stocking up on patio essentials ahead of next summer. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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