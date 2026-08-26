Woot's De'Longhi, Shark and Ninja Favorites sale covers a wide mix of kitchen and home appliances, mostly refurbished or factory reconditioned. Coffee and espresso machines from De'Longhi and Ninja start under $75, while Shark vacuums and robot vacuums run from around $93 to $180. A few items, like the Ninja R-ES601 Espresso Machine at $349.99, are discounted against a stated reference price rather than sold as refurbished stock. This deal ends September 4. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company